Sanitation crisis hits Nungua pre-school, enrollment drops to four

Audio By Carbonatix
A worsening sanitation crisis in Nungua Mami, within the Krowor Municipality, has forced a drastic decline in enrollment at the Hope Early Learning Centre, raising concerns among residents and parents about the health and safety of young children in the area.
The pre-school, which previously catered to more than 100 pupils, now has only four children in attendance. According to residents, the sharp drop is directly linked to deteriorating environmental conditions surrounding the facility.
Open defecation behind the school’s wall and a nearby refuse dump have created a persistent stench, making the environment uncomfortable and potentially hazardous for both pupils and staff.
Teachers at the school say repeated efforts to get authorities to intervene have yielded no results.
“We have reported the situation several times, but nothing has been done. The conditions are getting worse, and it’s affecting the children,” one teacher said.
Parents have also expressed fear over the potential health risks posed by the unsanitary conditions.
“We are worried our children could fall sick at any time. Diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, and malaria are real threats in this environment,” a concerned parent noted.
Residents and school authorities are now appealing to the Krowor Municipal Assembly to take urgent action to address the sanitation challenges before the situation forces the school to shut down completely.
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