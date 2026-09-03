School rivalry cannot justify arson – Peace Council condemns clashes between Okuapeman, Mount Sinai SHS

The National Peace Council has condemned the violent clashes involving students of Okuapeman Senior High School and Mount Sinai Senior High School in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The condemnation follows the arrest of 10 students in connection with the clashes between the two schools.

Speaking at a press conference themed “Shaping Minds, Securing Peace: Educating Youth Against Violence,” Director of Capacity Development and Outreach at the National Peace Council, Janet Sarney-Kuma, said the longstanding rivalry between the schools could not justify violence or arson.

“Even though there is an old school rivalry, I don’t think an old school sports rivalry should cause arson. It means that something else has also come up beyond the school rivalry.”

She called for investigations into the underlying causes of the clashes and urged authorities to hold accountable anyone found to have deliberately participated in the violence.

“I guess they would have to do investigations and find out what is actually going on deep down. What are the root causes? And if there are people involved deliberately, they would have to be punished. They shouldn’t go scot-free,” she said.

‘Where will the next batch of students sit?’

Mrs Sarney-Kuma expressed concern about the destruction of school property, particularly at a time when schools are already under pressure from rising enrolment following the introduction of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

She warned that students would ultimately bear the consequences of damage to educational infrastructure.

“So if you are burning down your school property, the next batch of students, where are they going to sit? And where are they going to work?” she asked.

The Peace Council said it would allow tensions to subside before beginning efforts to mediate between the two schools.

Mrs Sarney-Kuma said the matter would subsequently be referred to the Council’s Conflict Department and the Eastern Regional Executive Secretary for further attention.

She, however, noted that effective mediation would require adequate resources to support the affected schools and address the underlying factors contributing to the conflict.

The Council said a comprehensive response would require cooperation among school authorities, students, parents, traditional leaders, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to prevent further escalation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.