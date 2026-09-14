Security guard remanded over alleged murder of couple‎ 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adabraka District Court has remanded a security guard over the alleged murder of a medical doctor and his wife at Asylum Down, Accra.
Abraham Newton Awundok is accused of killing Dr Jesse Amuah, 80, and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah, 64, on March 23, 2026, and concealing their bodies in a septic tank.
The prosecution told the court that Awundok, who worked for a private security firm opposite the couple’s residence, became acquainted with them in January 2026 and later assisted them with household chores in exchange for payment.
The court heard that on March 22, 2026, after completing his chores, Awundok demanded payment from Mrs Amuah, but she offered him toothpaste and deodorant instead.
He accepted the items but continued to demand his money, which led to a misunderstanding.
The prosecution said that on March 23, 2026, at about 1000 hours, Awundok returned to the couple’s residence and, after completing his chores, demanded GH¢1,500 from Mrs Amuah.
The two exchanged words, after which Awundok left the residence.
He later returned and told Mrs Amuah that it was because of her bad character that people did not want to work or stay with her.
The court heard that Mrs Amuah insulted Awundok in response, after which he allegedly picked up a pestle and struck her several times on the head.
Her screams attracted Dr Amuah, who went to the scene to rescue his wife.
Awundok allegedly attacked Dr Amuah with a kitchen knife, inflicting multiple wounds on his face, before striking him with a pestle and a piece of cement concrete.
The prosecution said Awundok continued to hit the couple with the cement concrete while they lay unconscious until they died.
He allegedly fled the scene in the couple’s Nissan Sunny vehicle, registration number GT 159-X, with their mobile phones, an unspecified amount of money and other valuables.
The court further heard that at about 2200 hours on March 24, 2026, Awundok returned to the residence, wrapped the bodies in curtains and clothes, placed them in a “Ghana must Go” bag and dumped them in the septic tank.
He allegedly concealed the clothes he wore during the incident in the septic tank, sealed it with cement mortar and cleaned bloodstains at the scene.
The prosecution said Awundok later sold one of the couple’s mobile phones to a mobile money vendor at Cantonments for GH¢700 and gave the vehicle to his sister at Cantonments for use in Uber or taxi operations.
On April 22, 2026, he allegedly fled to Dubai.
The couple’s family, after failing to hear from them, reported the matter to the Police on April 30, 2026.
Police investigations led to the discovery of the bodies and Awundok’s clothes in the septic tank.
The bodies were retrieved and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
A post-mortem examination conducted on May 7, 2026, gave the cause of death as severe head injury and suspected assault.
Police intelligence subsequently led to Awundok’s arrest at his hideout in Dubai, and he was brought to Ghana on August 30, 2026.
During interrogation, Awundok admitted to the crime and indicated that he acted out of anger due to the insults rained on him by Mrs Amuah and pleaded for forgiveness.
He has been charged with two counts of murder, but his plea was not taken.
The court adjourned the case to September 21, 2026.
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