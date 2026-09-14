Security guard remanded over alleged murder of couple‎ 

The Adabraka District Court has remanded a security guard over the alleged murder of a medical doctor and his wife at Asylum Down, Accra.‎

‎Abraham Newton Awundok is accused of killing Dr Jesse Amuah, 80, and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah, 64, on March 23, 2026, and concealing their bodies in a septic tank.‎

‎The prosecution told the court that Awundok, who worked for a private security firm opposite the couple’s residence, became acquainted with them in January 2026 and later assisted them with household chores in exchange for payment.‎

‎The court heard that on March 22, 2026, after completing his chores, Awundok demanded payment from Mrs Amuah, but she offered him toothpaste and deodorant instead.‎

‎He accepted the items but continued to demand his money, which led to a misunderstanding.‎

‎The prosecution said that on March 23, 2026, at about 1000 hours, Awundok returned to the couple’s residence and, after completing his chores, demanded GH¢1,500 from Mrs Amuah.‎

‎The two exchanged words, after which Awundok left the residence.‎

‎He later returned and told Mrs Amuah that it was because of her bad character that people did not want to work or stay with her.‎

‎The court heard that Mrs Amuah insulted Awundok in response, after which he allegedly picked up a pestle and struck her several times on the head.‎

‎Her screams attracted Dr Amuah, who went to the scene to rescue his wife.

‎Awundok allegedly attacked Dr Amuah with a kitchen knife, inflicting multiple wounds on his face, before striking him with a pestle and a piece of cement concrete.‎

‎The prosecution said Awundok continued to hit the couple with the cement concrete while they lay unconscious until they died.‎

‎He allegedly fled the scene in the couple’s Nissan Sunny vehicle, registration number GT 159-X, with their mobile phones, an unspecified amount of money and other valuables.‎

‎The court further heard that at about 2200 hours on March 24, 2026, Awundok returned to the residence, wrapped the bodies in curtains and clothes, placed them in a “Ghana must Go” bag and dumped them in the septic tank.‎

‎He allegedly concealed the clothes he wore during the incident in the septic tank, sealed it with cement mortar and cleaned bloodstains at the scene.‎

‎The prosecution said Awundok later sold one of the couple’s mobile phones to a mobile money vendor at Cantonments for GH¢700 and gave the vehicle to his sister at Cantonments for use in Uber or taxi operations.‎

‎On April 22, 2026, he allegedly fled to Dubai.‎

‎The couple’s family, after failing to hear from them, reported the matter to the Police on April 30, 2026.‎

‎Police investigations led to the discovery of the bodies and Awundok’s clothes in the septic tank.‎

‎The bodies were retrieved and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.‎

‎A post-mortem examination conducted on May 7, 2026, gave the cause of death as severe head injury and suspected assault.‎

‎Police intelligence subsequently led to Awundok’s arrest at his hideout in Dubai, and he was brought to Ghana on August 30, 2026.‎

‎During interrogation, Awundok admitted to the crime and indicated that he acted out of anger due to the insults rained on him by Mrs Amuah and pleaded for forgiveness.‎

‎He has been charged with two counts of murder, but his plea was not taken.‎

‎The court adjourned the case to September 21, 2026.‎

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.