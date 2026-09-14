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Bagbin urges Ewe diaspora to convert cultural network into investment platform 

Source: GNA  
  14 September 2026 4:44am
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The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bahbin, has challenged the Ewe diaspora to move beyond cultural celebration and remittances to leverage its global network as a catalyst for investment and economic transformation in Ghana. 

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 33rd anniversary celebration of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) in Washington, D.C., Speaker Bagbin said the diaspora had a unique opportunity to turn its strong social capital into sustainable development. 

“You have shown that culture should not only bring people together to celebrate. It can also bring people together to develop,” a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday by Mr David Sebastian Damoah, Director, Media Relations, Parliamentary Service, stated. 

It commended CEANA, established in 1993, for its three decades of contributions to Ghana’s development, including scholarships and support for the construction of schools, libraries, and healthcare facilities. 

However, it urged the association to position its extensive network as a bridge to connect traditional leaders and local stakeholders with international investors, universities, technology firms, and development partners in critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and enterprise development. 

The statement noted that the call was reinforced by Mr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Member of the Council of State representing the Volta Region, who stressed that the Volta Region’s potential could only be realised through unity among traditional, political, and community leaders.  

It quoted him saying, “Young people need jobs, mentorship, access to markets, and technology, not just assurances of potential.” 

According to the statement, Dr. Johnson Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, who also addressed the gathering, said Ghana’s recent economic stabilisation provided a solid foundation for diaspora investment. 

“Stability is not the destination; it is the foundation,” Dr. Asiama said, urging Ghanaians abroad to convert remittances, which reached US$7.8 billion in 2025, into long-term productive capital. 

It said he cited the formalisation of International Money Transfer Operators, the Remit2Invest strategy, and the establishment of the Diaspora Engagement and Remittance Facilitation Office as key mechanisms to channel diaspora funds into businesses, agriculture, and technology. 

The statement said the anniversary celebration was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Mr Victor Smith, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Ben Dotsei Malor, Ghana’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and some Members of Parliament. 

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