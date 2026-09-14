Amazon pauses work with cargo firm after fatal crash

E-commerce giant Amazon says it is suspending work with the firm that operated a cargo plane that was involved in a fatal crash in Miami this month.

"After the tragic incident last weekend, we've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances, and we've decided to pause our operations with 21 Air," an Amazon spokesperson said on Sunday.

On 6 September, the 21 Air-operated Boeing jet overshot a runway at Miami International Airport and hit several vehicles, killing five people.

The BBC has contacted 21 Air for comment. The firm previously said it was "devastated by the accident" and that it is cooperating with authorities to investigate the incident.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said: "Safety has always been our top priority, whether in our own operations or when we're working with partners."

"We'll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected," she added.

21 Air is an all-cargo carrier that operates flights for major firms like Amazon and DHL.

The Boeing 767-300 cargo plane crashed in Miami after departing from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The aircraft overshot the runway, crashing into nearby vehicles before skidding to a stop.

Last week, Miami authorities identified the five people who died as Rolando Aleman Leon, 55; Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo, 53; Julio C Pineda, 75; Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53; and Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47.

Five others were also injured.

"Our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," 21 Air chief executive Keith Winters previously said.

"Our immediate priorities are supporting those affected, assisting the appropriate authorities, and ensuring that accurate and verified information is communicated as it becomes available," he added.

NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called the crash site a scene of "utter devastation".

The safety board's investigators have recovered the flight recorders to analyse the conditions leading up to the crash.

Investigators released details that a pilot onboard the cargo plane noted that it was going too fast before it overshot the runway, the NTSB said in the early stages of investigation.

It said that one of the pilots warned the other pilot multiple times about "the aircraft's excessive speed" but noted "there was not a consistent verbal response", even as an altitude alarm sounded.

There were other electronic warnings designed to alert the pilots to danger while landing, investigators reported.

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