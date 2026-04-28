Mystery deepens as 2 arrested in disappearance of Accra couple

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a couple in Accra, as police intensify investigations into a case that has gripped public attention for weeks.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects were picked up by the Missing Persons Unit following what authorities describe as sustained intelligence-led operations.

The case centres on the disappearance of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah, who were reported missing after weeks of silence that alarmed relatives and associates.

Police say a formal complaint was lodged on April 22, 2026, indicating that the couple had not been seen or heard from since March 23, 2026.

The report further revealed troubling signs at their residence, including a locked house and the absence of their Nissan Sunny vehicle, which was also unaccounted for.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance triggered a multi-agency response.

A team comprising officers from the Missing Persons Unit, the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit, and the Crime Scene Management Team was deployed to take over the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that investigators have since visited the couple’s residence and pursued multiple leads, culminating in the arrest of the two suspects. Their identities have been withheld as investigations continue.

“The suspects are assisting the ongoing investigation as intensive efforts continue to locate the missing couple,” the police said in a statement.

The development marks a significant step in a case that has raised concerns about safety and unexplained disappearances in the capital.

However, the whereabouts of the couple remain unknown, leaving family members and the public anxiously awaiting answers.

Police are appealing to the public to support the investigation and urge anyone with credible information on the couple’s whereabouts to report it to the nearest police station.

As the search continues, the case underscores the critical role of public cooperation in resolving missing persons investigations and bringing closure to affected families.

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