Unemployed man gets 18 months imprisonment term for causing harm 

Audio By Carbonatix
A 19–year–old unemployed man has been sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for causing harm at Nketia near Abuakwa.
Aaron Atta pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm but was convicted after a full trial.
Police Detective Chief Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Philomena Ansaah Asiedu that complainant Owusu Boakye Yiadom was a Disk Jockey (DJ) residing at Nketia, while the convict resided at Adankwame.
He said that on December 02, 2025, at about 11:30am, the complainant, on his way to work, arrived at his house in Nketia and heard an unusual noise inside, so he went closer and saw the convict coming down from the ceiling, trying to escape.
He got hold of him, tried to arrest him, but the convict stabbed him on his shoulder and the left side of his stomach and fled.
The complainant bled profusely but chased the convict, and with the help of some nearby people, he was arrested and handed over to the Asuofua police.
In his caution statement, he admitted the offence, and after further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.
The complainant too was rushed to the Suntreso Government Hospital but was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was admitted, treated and discharged.
Latest Stories
-
Kumasi Expressway to cut travel time, boost economic activity – Joyce Bawah Mogtari
2 minutes
-
GOIL could hold fuel prices despite $100 crude oil shock – Edward Bawa
3 minutes
-
Fitch lifts Ghana’s 2026 current account surplus forecast to 7.8%
4 minutes
-
Do not identify yourself as Ziavi Paramount Chief or Queen – Volta Region House of Chiefs warns
14 minutes
-
Sosu demands probe into $260m cocaine shipment seized in France
19 minutes
-
Mahama to receive cleared Accra-Kumasi Expressway right-of-way today
24 minutes
-
Mahama to cut sod for US$1.3bn Sentuo Airport Garden City on Tuesday
28 minutes
-
Ghana, China agree to tighten crackdown on illegal mining
34 minutes
-
Ghana, INTERPOL make strides in crime combat – CID boss
40 minutes
-
Fuel prices may rise, but GOIL says 30% transport fare hike doesn’t add up
44 minutes
-
Minority questions why alleged masterminds behind US$350m cocaine haul remain free
44 minutes
-
AGI calls for workplace training to boost youth employability
51 minutes
-
Mahama inspects proposed site for Upper West Regional Airport
55 minutes
-
Government recruits 16,000 health personnel to support FPHC programme – Health Minister
60 minutes
-
GOIL sets Sept. 16 deadline for decision on fuel prices
1 hour