Crime

Unemployed man gets 18 months imprisonment term for causing harm 

Source: GNA  
  14 September 2026 4:02am
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A 19–year–old unemployed man has been sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for causing harm at Nketia near Abuakwa. 

Aaron Atta pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm but was convicted after a full trial. 

Police Detective Chief Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Philomena Ansaah Asiedu that complainant Owusu Boakye Yiadom was a Disk Jockey (DJ) residing at Nketia, while the convict resided at Adankwame. 

He said that on December 02, 2025, at about 11:30am, the complainant, on his way to work, arrived at his house in Nketia and heard an unusual noise inside, so he went closer and saw the convict coming down from the ceiling, trying to escape. 

He got hold of him, tried to arrest him, but the convict stabbed him on his shoulder and the left side of his stomach and fled. 

The complainant bled profusely but chased the convict, and with the help of some nearby people, he was arrested and handed over to the Asuofua police. 

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence, and after further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court. 

The complainant too was rushed to the Suntreso Government Hospital but was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was admitted, treated and discharged. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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