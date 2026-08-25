Fisherman jailed three months for causing harm at Teshie

Audio By Carbonatix
A 22-year-old fisherman who stabbed a man on the left arm, back and head during traditional rites at Teshie in Accra has been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.
Godwin Tetteh, charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty when he appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.
The court convicted him on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.
Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, who led the prosecution, said the complainant, Christopher Tetteh, was a driver and a resident of Teshie, as was the convict.
He said on June 12, 2026, at about 1900 hours, the complainant went to pray at a mosque and, while returning home, the convict saw him and asked him to stop.
The prosecutor said the convict questioned the complainant about why traditional rites had been performed for his daughter to become a priestess without his consent.
The complainant reportedly responded that if the convict was a good father, he would have known about his daughter’s traditional rites.
This infuriated the convict, who allegedly punched the complainant twice in the mouth.
The prosecution said the convict then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the complainant in the left arm, back and head, causing injuries.
It said when the convict attempted to flee, the complainant smashed him in the mouth, after which he took to his heels.
The complainant subsequently went to the Police station to report and, while there, the convict was brought to the station in connection with another offence, where the complainant identified him.
A Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek treatment at the hospital.
The prosecution said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement.
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