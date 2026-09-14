Ghana Battalion 92 returns home after Lebanon peacekeeping mission

The Ghana Army has declared the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) GHANBATT 92 mission accomplished after a year-long tour of duty in southern Lebanon amid heightened hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, made the declaration on Saturday at the 5 Infantry Battalion Parade Square, where the returning contingent was received after completing its peacekeeping assignment.

He said GHANBATT 92 operated in a challenging security environment following the escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which significantly increased the operational risks faced by UN peacekeepers.

The battalion, with its strength adjusted to 615 personnel, including 103 women, faced attacks on its positions while continuing to execute its UN mandate and protect civilians within its area of responsibility.

Major General Gbetanu said one of the most serious incidents occurred on the evening of March 6, Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary, when two missiles struck the battalion headquarters at Al-Kawza amid heavy shelling.

The attack damaged vital infrastructure and injured some Ghanaian personnel, while the base was temporarily placed under severe security threat.

“Yet under these tight conditions, you stood your ground with the unwavering professionalism that has defined the Ghana Armed Forces over the years,” he said.

The COAS acknowledged the physical, emotional and psychological effects of the deployment on personnel, particularly those who sustained injuries and those dealing with the effects of the challenging operational environment.

He assured personnel who suffered injuries or material losses that the military had initiated processes to secure compensation, although international administrative procedures could take time.

Major General Gbetanu also announced an extension of the normal post-peacekeeping disembarkation leave from 30 to 42 days for all GHANBATT 92 personnel.

The additional leave, he said, was intended to give the troops adequate time to rest, recover and reintegrate with their families and respective units.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces would continue to monitor their welfare and provide psychological support to help them deal with the effects of their operational experience.

“There is no shame in communicating the horrors of combat by seeking support. It is rather a sign of strength, not weakness,” he said.

The COAS commended the battalion for maintaining its mandate despite the challenging security environment and for undertaking humanitarian and infrastructure-support activities within its area of operations.

A citation read at the ceremony said the battalion had fortified its positions, protected vulnerable civilians and repaired critical infrastructure damaged during the hostilities between Hezbollah and the IDF.

Among its notable achievements was the re-roofing of the entire Al-Jafar block to secure the battalion’s Tactical Operations Centre.

Lieutenant Colonel Evans Yaw Mensah Komedjah, Commander of GHANBATT 92, attributed the battalion’s ability to operate effectively in the challenging environment largely to its intensive pre-deployment preparation.

He said the troops underwent about nine months of training at the Bundase Battle Training Camp, where scenarios based on possible incidents in the mission area were repeatedly rehearsed.

“Based on the training that we received before deploying, there were contingencies to address such issues when they happened,” he said.

Recalling the March 6 incident, Lieutenant Colonel Komedjah said his immediate priority was to ensure the safety of his troops.

He said the soldiers remained composed because they had previously experienced shelling in the area and had been trained through drills to respond to such emergencies.

He expressed appreciation to the Government and the military high command for their support, particularly the swift replenishment of assets destroyed during the attack.

“The assets that were destroyed were quickly replenished and we were able to continue with our operations,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Komedjah also thanked the soldiers for their courage, discipline and professionalism, as well as their families and the people of Ghana for their prayers and support throughout the deployment.

Background

Ghana has been a major troop contributor to UN peacekeeping operations for decades, with its participation in UNIFIL forming part of the country’s long-standing contribution to international peace and security.

GHANBATT 92 entered the southern Lebanon theatre at a particularly challenging period, as escalating hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel exposed UN peacekeepers to increased operational risks.

Despite the deteriorating security environment, the Ghanaian contingent remained at its posts and continued to perform its mandated duties, earning commendations from UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander.

Major General Gbetanu said the successful completion of the deployment demonstrated the resilience, discipline and professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He subsequently declared the operations of UNIFIL GHANBATT 92 in southern Lebanon duly accomplished and terminated, and welcomed the troops back home.

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