Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 32-year-old man, Abraham Awendok, in connection with the suspected murder of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah, who were reported missing in April 2026.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, said investigations into the couple’s disappearance led to the recovery of their remains at locations linked to them.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, September 7, he said the remains were conveyed to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

According to the IGP, investigations established that Mr Awendok, who worked as an errand boy for the couple, was allegedly responsible for their murder.

Police said the suspect also took money belonging to the couple’s mother before fleeing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was subsequently declared wanted internationally through an Interpol Red Notice.

On August 30, 2026, Mr Awendok was deported from Dubai to Ghana by investigators from the Anti-Robbery Unit and Interpol.

The police said the suspect admitted during interrogation to murdering the couple.

The vehicle allegedly taken by him has also been recovered.

Mr Awendok remains in police custody as investigations continue, with the police assuring the public that further details will be provided as the case progresses.

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