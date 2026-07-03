Sentuo Group and Eezzy Foundation donate 10 ambulances and pickup vehicles to the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has received a major boost to its emergency medical response capacity following the donation of 10 fully equipped ambulances and an advanced operational pickup vehicle by the Sentuo Group and the Eezzy Group Foundation.

The vehicles, presented by the Chairman of Sentuo Group, Ningquan Xu, and the Founder of the Eezzy Group Foundation, Mohammed Raii, are expected to enhance emergency healthcare delivery within the Police Service and improve rapid response to accident victims, injured officers, and other emergency cases across the country.

The donation, which was formally handed over to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, is expected to strengthen emergency transportation, particularly in areas where access to ambulances remains a challenge.

Emergency medical transportation continues to face significant pressure in many parts of Ghana due to increasing road traffic accidents, expanding urban populations, long travel distances and the uneven distribution of ambulance services, particularly in underserved communities.

Although the country's emergency medical system has expanded considerably over the years, demand for ambulances continues to outstrip available resources, making every additional emergency vehicle a valuable national asset.

Receiving the vehicles, the IGP described the donation as a timely intervention that would strengthen the Police Service's healthcare delivery system and improve emergency response nationwide.

"We say thank you so much for this donation. These ambulances are going to be used to save lives."

He announced that the ambulances would immediately be deployed to police medical facilities and strategic locations across the country to ensure equitable distribution.

"We are going to distribute these ambulances throughout the whole country and throughout our hospitals. We will send one to Tamale in the North."

The IGP recalled previous operational challenges encountered in parts of the country due to the lack of emergency medical transport.

"The last time I was in Tamale, it was very difficult. Today, I can confidently tell them we now have an ambulance."

He assured the donors that the Police Service had the technical personnel and logistics management structures to maintain and effectively utilise the vehicles.

"We have the men and the team to take good care of them."

Mr Yohuno explained that the ambulances would not serve only police personnel but would also support the transportation of members of the public requiring urgent medical attention.

He said the advanced operational pickup vehicle would equally strengthen policing operations and improve the Service's ability to combat crime.

"What we are seeing today is going to increase the number of vehicles to fight crime."

"Fighting crime is for the people of this country."

"The police are working very hard to make sure Ghana becomes a very safe country."

According to the IGP, the additional ambulances would also enable officers injured in the line of duty or those who fall ill during operations to receive prompt evacuation to health facilities.

"This is what you have done to Ghana. You have assisted the government to help us do our work in a safer way."

The donation underscores the growing role of the private sector in supporting public institutions and contributing to national development through strategic corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The intervention is expected to improve emergency healthcare delivery, reduce delays in patient transfers and strengthen access to life-saving medical services for police personnel and the wider public.

For accident victims, expectant mothers facing medical emergencies, patients suffering strokes or cardiac conditions, and victims of violent crime, faster access to emergency transportation can significantly improve survival and recovery outcomes.

The initiative also reflects increasing collaboration between corporate organisations and state institutions to improve public service delivery and strengthen critical national infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Police Service and the nation, the IGP commended the two organisations for their support.

"Thank you, Chairman Ningquan Xu of Sentuo Group and Mr. Mohammed Raii of the Eezzy Group Foundation, for this impressive and unbelievable support. It is highly appreciated."

He said the donation would have a lasting impact on police healthcare delivery while providing life-saving assistance to thousands of Ghanaians who depend on emergency medical services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.