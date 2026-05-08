Football | International | Music

Shakira unveils official World Cup 2026 song

Source: BBC  
  8 May 2026 12:02am
(REUTERS)
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Colombian pop star Shakira has unveiled her official song for the 2026 World Cup.

The 49-year-old, behind hits such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don't Lie, teased Dai Dai on Thursday as the anthem for this summer's tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Shakira posted a one-minute video on Instagram from Brazil's Maracana stadium to tease the track, out on 14 May, which also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

It marks Shakira's second official World Cup anthem after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

She also performed the second theme song for the 2014 tournament, "La La La" (Brazil 2014), at the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

Shakira, who has two sons from a former relationship with ex-Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, also sang Hips Don't Lie at the 2006 closing ceremony in Germany.

Her country, Colombia, are playing at the 48-team tournament that runs from 11 June to 19 July.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group