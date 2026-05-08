Shakira unveils official World Cup 2026 song

(REUTERS)

Colombian pop star Shakira has unveiled her official song for the 2026 World Cup.

The 49-year-old, behind hits such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don't Lie, teased Dai Dai on Thursday as the anthem for this summer's tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Shakira posted a one-minute video on Instagram from Brazil's Maracana stadium to tease the track, out on 14 May, which also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

It marks Shakira's second official World Cup anthem after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

She also performed the second theme song for the 2014 tournament, "La La La" (Brazil 2014), at the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

Shakira, who has two sons from a former relationship with ex-Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, also sang Hips Don't Lie at the 2006 closing ceremony in Germany.

Her country, Colombia, are playing at the 48-team tournament that runs from 11 June to 19 July.

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