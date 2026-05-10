Slavia Prague to ban fans for life over derby abandonment

Slavia Prague chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik says the club will impose lifetime bans on fans who invaded the pitch when the team were minutes from defeating city rivals Sparta and winning the league.

Slavia were leading 3-2 in the seventh minute of stoppage time on Saturday when hundreds of home fans stormed the pitch at the Fortuna Arena.

With the match abandoned, videos on social media showed players from both teams attempting to leave the pitch as supporters carrying lit flares ran towards the Sparta section, and pyrotechnics were thrown into the stands.

Sparta goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik appeared to be hit in the face by a flare thrown from close range.

Later on Sunday, the club said it had already imposed a lifetime ban on one supporter who, after being identified using surveillance footage and co-operation with security services, turned himself in as the fan who had assaulted Surovcik.

The Czech Republic's League Football Association (LFA) has condemned the "absolutely unacceptable incident" and said it had immediately initiated disciplinary proceedings with both clubs after a meeting of its disciplinary committee on Sunday.

It added: "A decision on any potential sanctions will be issued as early as Tuesday."

In a statement on social media on Sunday morning, Tvrdik apologised to Sparta and "the visiting fans, the referees, the football public, and all decent Slavia supporters who left the stadium yesterday with broken hearts".

"The values of Slavia are not hatred and violence. We accept responsibility and draw consequences," he said.

"What took place at the end of yesterday's derby at Fortuna Arena is the most difficult moment in the modern history of the club.

"This is not football. This is not Slavia. It is a disgrace that we all bear."

He announced the immediate closure of the stadium's North Stand, which he insisted would not reopen until all perpetrators were brought to justice, and said the club would provide "maximum co-operation" with police and other relevant authorities.

"We will hand over all camera footage, results of the evaluation by the organising service, and identification data of ticket and season ticket holders from the North Stand," he said.

"Identified perpetrators will receive a lifetime ban from entering Fortuna Arena in accordance with the visitor rules."

Writing on social media, goalkeeper Surovcik said: "For someone to run up and threaten me to my face during the match, accompanied by an assault, is absolutely unacceptable, and I will be pursuing this through legal channels."

The LFA said: "Such behaviour will not be tolerated by the LFA under any circumstances.

"An emotionally tense atmosphere or sporting rivalry can never serve as an excuse for such behaviour.

"Professional football must remain a safe environment for all participants in the match and stadium visitors.

"The League Football Association is ready to provide the police of the Czech Republic with maximum co-operation in identifying the persons who participated in the attack on the players and supports the consistent imposition of responsibility against all perpetrators."

Sparta said they would continue to co-operate with all authorities after the incident.

A statement added,"Fans, players, and members of the production team must not fear for their safety, health, and lives at the stadium."

Slavia Prague are next set to play on Wednesday, at home to FK Jablonec.

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