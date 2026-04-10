Softcare FM Manufacturing Ltd backs Consumer Health Week, pushes science-driven care agenda

Softcare FM Manufacturing Ltd. has reaffirmed its commitment to public health and responsible healthcare practices by supporting Consumer Health Week 2026, launched in Accra to mark World Health Day.

The initiative, organised by Development Impact Partners in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, and supported by the Health Ministry, Ghana and the Food and Drugs Authority, brought together policymakers, health professionals, civil society and the media to promote health literacy and informed decision-making.

This year’s theme, “Together for Health, Stand with Science,” emphasises evidence-based care, patient safety, and responsible use of health products.

Softcare, a local manufacturer in the hygiene and personal care sector, says its involvement reflects a long-standing belief that improving public health starts with informed citizens.

The company used the platform to highlight the private sector's role in supporting national health priorities and expanding awareness at the community level.

The launch event, held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, also featured calls for stronger public education.

Officials from the Ghana Health Service stressed that better health outcomes depend not only on access to care but also on people’s ability to understand health information and make the right choices.

Softcare said its participation will focus on health education, promoting safe, high-quality hygiene products, and collaborating with regulators and public health institutions.

As part of the week-long programme, the company participated in outreach activities, public education campaigns, and the Consumer Health Engagement, Learning and Innovation Fair.

These engagements focused on hygiene awareness, maternal and infant care, and responsible use of products.

A spokesperson for the company said, “At Softcare, we see health not merely as a sectoral issue, but as a shared societal responsibility.

"Our partnership in Consumer Health Week reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting Ghana’s vision of a healthier, more informed, and empowered population.”

The World Health Organisation Country Office in Ghana also underscored the need for stronger collaboration, digital innovation, and sustained investment in health systems, noting that private-sector players have a critical role to play.

Consumer Health Week 2026 is expected to deepen public understanding of healthcare, strengthen trust in the system and improve access to reliable, science-based information.

Softcare says it will continue to align its operations with national development goals while supporting efforts to build a healthier population.

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