Experts push for consumer-led healthcare reforms at inaugural Consumer Health Week

Health experts, policymakers and regulators have called for a shift toward consumer-led healthcare reforms at Ghana’s inaugural Consumer Health Week (CHW), stressing the need to place patients at the centre of the country’s health system.

The call was made at a two-day CHW Summit and Health Expo held from April 7 to 8, 2026, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The event, organised by Development Impact Partners in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and the Food and Drugs Authority, brought together key stakeholders to discuss consumer health rights, patient safety and system accountability.

Participants stressed that healthcare delivery in Ghana must evolve to actively involve patients in decision-making processes, describing consumer health as both a public health priority and a constitutional right.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Vaccine Institute, Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, educated that patients should be treated as co-designers of the health system to improve outcomes and trust.

Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Caroline Amissah, reiterated that the Service remains committed to building a more responsive and consumer-focused health system.

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, also pointed out the legal dimension of the issue, noting that the right to health is inherently linked to the right to life under Ghana’s Constitution.

The official launch of Consumer Health Week was led by Hafiz Adams Tahir on behalf of the Health Minister, with government echoing its commitment to building an accountable and responsive health system.

On the second day of the summit, Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, reminded of the need to prioritise consumer protection, particularly for women, who play a key role in household health decisions but remain vulnerable to misinformation.

Regulatory bodies including the Ghana Standards Authority, Environmental Protection Agency and Health Facilities Regulatory Authority outlined measures to strengthen enforcement and improve accountability across the sector.

The summit also highlighted the growing role of digital health innovation, with local solutions such as DociaCare and other platforms showcased as part of efforts to improve access and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Stakeholders concluded that strengthening health literacy, improving regulatory oversight and promoting science-based decision-making will be critical in building a resilient, consumer-focused health system in Ghana.

Key outcomes from the summit included the recognition of consumer health as a constitutional right, the need for stronger regulatory accountability, the importance of science-driven decision-making, and the growing role of digital health innovation.

As part of activities marking the week, a community outreach in Osu Obeweku provided healthcare services to more than 400 residents, extending the impact of the initiative beyond policy discussions.

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