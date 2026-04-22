Bad roads in Atonsu Bokro force residents to carry sick, elderly to hospital

Residents of Atonsu Bokro in the Asokwa Municipality say the poor state of inner roads is worsening hardship in the community, with some elderly and sick persons being carried on the backs of young people before they can access transport to the hospital.

Eighty-year-old resident, Madam Lucy Abban, says the road situation is now directly affecting the health and dignity of vulnerable people in the area.

“The poor state of the road is seriously affecting my health. Whenever I need to go to the hospital, no vehicle can reach my house. I depend on strong young men in the community to carry me to a point where I can get a car. We, the elderly here, are suffering. The government should come to our aid,” she said.

According to residents, sections of the community’s inner roads have become badly eroded and nearly impassable, especially after rainfall. They say taxis and private vehicles often refuse to enter the area because of the difficult terrain.

The development has reportedly left some aged landlords and sick residents confined to their homes, unable to seek timely medical attention.

Young people in the community who help carry the sick described the situation as painful and unacceptable, saying no elderly person should have to be transported that way in 2026.

They are appealing to the Asokwa Municipal Assembly and other relevant authorities to urgently grade and rehabilitate the roads to improve movement within the area.

Residents say fixing the roads would not only restore easier access to healthcare, but also support business activity, school transport and emergency response services.

Poor road infrastructure remains a recurring concern in many growing communities across Ghana, where residents often complain that expanding settlements are not matched by improvements in drainage and road networks.

For the people of Atonsu Bokro, however, the issue has become more urgent — one they say now concerns lives, health and basic human dignity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.