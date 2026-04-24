South African Police Service condemns attacks on Ghanaians and other foreign nationals

South African Police Service

The South African Police Service has condemned recent attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other foreign residents in the country, describing the incidents as unlawful and against the principles of democracy.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 24, the Ministry of Police said the acts of violence and intimidation were unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

“The Ministry of Police strongly condemns the recent xenophobic acts of violence and intimidation directed at Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals within the Republic of South Africa,” the statement said.

It said that such actions go against the country’s constitutional values.

“These actions are not only unlawful, but they stand in direct opposition to the values of dignity, equality, and human rights upon which our democracy is founded,” it said.

The Ministry warned that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands, regardless of any grievances.

“South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law. No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands,” the statement added.

Authorities have directed the police to respond firmly to any further incidents.

“The South African Police Service has been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation in addressing these incidents,” the Ministry said.

“All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts.”

The Ministry also called for calm among residents and urged communities to resist division.

“We call on all communities to remain calm and to reject any attempts to sow division and hatred,” it said.

It further appealed to community leaders and civil society groups to work closely with security agencies to prevent further violence.

“The Ministry urges community leaders, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders to work together with law enforcement agencies to prevent further violence and to promote dialogue and understanding,” the statement added.

Recent reports of attacks on Ghanaian nationals in South Africa emerged after videos circulated online showing foreign nationals being harassed and intimidated.

The incidents sparked concern among Ghanaians both at home and abroad, with some community leaders describing the situation as part of a long-standing pattern of hostility towards foreigners.

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