Africa

South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns against scapegoating migrants for economic woes

Source: Reuters  
  17 June 2026 12:24am
South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa
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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday warned against blaming migrants for the country's economic pain, saying they should not ​be scapegoated for South Africa's problems.

The country has seen ‌a wave of protests and sometimes violent attacks against other African nationals in recent weeks, driven by anti-immigrant groups who blame them for high unemployment, crime, and ​poor public services.

Speaking at the National Youth Day Commemoration in ​Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said that South Africans, and especially youth, ⁠were justifiably frustrated by these issues.

South Africa's youth unemployment rate stands ​at 46%, its murder rate is among the highest in the world, ​and racial inequality is stark three decades after the end of apartheid.

"Addressing these challenges requires practical solutions, not the scapegoating of vulnerable people," Ramaphosa said.

"Even as ​we recognise the challenge of illegal immigration – which we are taking ​decisive action to address – our problems are in the main our own problems. ‌And ⁠which we have a responsibility to fix ourselves."

Ramaphosa has previously condemned the attacks on foreign nationals, a recurring problem in South Africa, but has struggled to clamp down on them. The country remains on edge ​ahead of a ​June 30 deadline ⁠which anti-immigrant groups have given all undocumented foreigners to leave.

As the largest economy on the continent, South ​Africa is a destination for people from neighbouring countries ​seeking ⁠work, as well as people fleeing conflict in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ramaphosa is under pressure ahead of upcoming municipal elections in November, ⁠when ​his African National Congress party is expected ​to see its support fall, as it has been for years, due to poor ​governance and sluggish economic growth.

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