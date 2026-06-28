Spain’s Pino may miss rest of World Cup

Spain winger Yeremy Pino may miss the rest of the World Cup with a suspected broken collarbone.

Pino was injured during the closing stages of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Uruguay, having fallen awkwardly on his left shoulder following a challenge.

Despite appearing to be in considerable pain, the Crystal Palace player completed the match because Spain had already made all of their permitted substitutions.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente, who had brought on Pino in the 66th minute, admitted the initial diagnosis was worrying.

"It looks like Yeremy may have broken his collarbone," he said.

"Tomorrow they are going to do some tests, and we will see how far the injury is.

"The man is suffering a lot, and the effort he has made is tremendous, possibly with a broken collarbone to hold on until the end of the match... It has been heroic, and I am very grateful, like all his team-mates."

A fractured collarbone would almost certainly rule Pino out for the remainder of the tournament, as the knockout stages begin.

Spain topped Group H with seven points, setting up a last-32 tie next Thursday in Los Angeles against either Austria or Algeria.

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