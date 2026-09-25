Spirit & Truth: Nights of Revival returns to Accra on 27 September

Audio By Carbonatix
Spirit & Truth: Nights of Revival, the monthly worship gathering led by Ghanaian pastor, worship minister and musician Barry Neequaye, will hold its next edition on Sunday, 27 September 2026, at 5:00pm at the L’aine Office Complex (3rd Floor), Adabraka, Accra. The evening is open to all who desire a deeper, more intentional encounter with God.
At a time when worship gatherings can easily slip into routine, Spirit & Truth offers believers a deliberate space to slow down and seek God. Each edition brings worshippers together for an extended season of worship, prayer and spiritual reflection, placing the presence of God, rather than a fixed programme, at the centre of the night.
The gathering is built on a simple conviction that shapes its atmosphere: that there is something significant about sitting at God’s feet and ministering to Him. In the ministry’s own words, “There’s nothing like sitting at God’s feet and ministering to Him.” Attendees are invited not simply to listen to music, but to participate fully in worship, prayer and the pursuit of God.
The September edition builds on strong momentum from previous gatherings. Following the May edition, Kingdom Vessels described the night as one marked by “worship, prayer and deep encounters,” and thanked all who gathered, served, prayed and worshipped. Participants shared that they left in awe of what God had done “in our midst,” with many expressing anticipation for the next gathering.
Rather than positioning each night as a standalone event on the Christian calendar, the ministry presents Spirit & Truth as a continuing journey, with each month’s gathering building expectation for the next. Bringing together Barry Neequaye’s music, the Word and fellowship in one recurring experience, Spirit & Truth: Nights of Revival is establishing itself as a regular meeting point in Accra for worshippers seeking a renewed focus on God’s presence.
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