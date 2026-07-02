Spurs sign Fernandes for club record £85m

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Tottenham have completed the signing of midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for a club-record fee of £85m.
Spurs have not confirmed the length of contract for the 21-year-old, who has played once for Portugal but is not part of their World Cup squad.
Fernandes has spent the past two seasons in the Premier League with Southampton and West Ham, although each club were relegated to the Championship.
"I've admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play," said Spurs head coach Roberto de Zerbi.
"Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level.
"Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments.
"I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development."
Tottenham saw off competition from Manchester United, who were unwilling to match the fee agreed by Spurs - which is a guaranteed £85m without add-ons.
Fernandes was viewed as a primary target for the north London club after they had a bid for Sandro Tonali rejected by Newcastle.
However, Spurs have now agreed a £100m fee for the Italy midfielder.
They have made a fast start to the summer transfer window, with Fernandes their fifth signing already.
His arrival follows that of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka plus defenders Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke.
"I'm very excited for this next step," Fernandes said. "Spurs is a massive club and the head coach was a key part of why I have decided to join.
"When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way - going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try to win every game."
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