Successful conviction secured for illegal fish processing operation in Watford

Watford Borough Council has successfully secured a conviction following a lengthy and complex two-year investigation into illegal fish processing taking place in a residential flat in Watford.

Mr Stephen Akuoko, of 21 Lincoln Green Court, Haines Way, Watford, pleaded guilty to two food safety offences at St Albans Magistrates Court on 11 February. The court heard that Mr Akuoko had been illegally processing fish products from his flat, which is owned by Watford Community Housing (WCH). He was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 2 April.

The investigation began after cooked and smoked fish products traced back to Mr Akuoko were found being sold in Watford town centre. Mr Akuoko had gone to considerable lengths to conceal where the fish products were being prepared, but a subsequent tip-off from the Fire Service helped officers identify that he was producing them from his home.

Environmental Health officers then served Mr Akuoko with a formal notice requiring him to cease production immediately. Despite this the officers found he continued to supply products for sale and consumption by the public.

The decision to prosecute was taken due to the seriousness of the breaches, Mr Akuoko’s lack of cooperation during the investigation, his flagrant disregard for the law, and the potential risk posed to public health.

The judge also imposed two consecutive 12-month custodial sentences, suspended for two years, and signed a prohibition order banning Mr Akuoko from working in the food industry for five years. He awarded £2,500 in costs (payable within three years) to reflect the council’s investigation, rather than issuing a fine. He described the evidence as overwhelming and praised the team’s persistence.

Fish and seafood production is tightly regulated because it poses higher food safety risks if not handled correctly, and businesses must be specially approved. Poor storage or hygiene can cause illnesses such as Salmonella, Listeria or norovirus, leading to vomiting and diarrhoea. These rules protect residents and ensure safe operation.

Justine Hoy, Associate Director Housing and Wellbeing for Watford Borough Council, said: “Food safety laws exist to protect the public. In this case, there was a clear and sustained failure to comply with legal requirements, despite formal enforcement action being taken.

“We will not hesitate to take action where businesses or individuals put public health at risk. This successful prosecution demonstrates our commitment to maintaining high food safety standards across Watford.”

The council continues to work proactively with food businesses to ensure compliance with food hygiene regulations and to safeguard the health of residents and visitors.

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