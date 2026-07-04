Successive governments have failed to address flooding crisis – Susan Adu-Amankwah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwah, has criticised successive Ghanaian governments for what she describes as a persistent failure to find lasting solutions to the country’s recurring flooding challenges.
Speaking on the state of the country during the rainy seasons on Newsfile on Saturday, July 4, she noted that Ghana has battled flooding since the 1960s with little meaningful progress made over the decades.
According to her, the issue has repeatedly resurfaced due to a lack of sustained and effective interventions.
Ms Adu-Amankwah argued that responsibility for the situation lies with all governments that have taken office over the years without resolving the problem.
“Successive governments have failed us; it is as simple as that. This political football that is played about whose tenure has the worst flood, we find it upsetting,” she said. “There is a job to be done, we have people in place to do the job, they should take the lead and do the job.”
Her comments come in the wake of recent flooding in parts of the country, which has once again disrupted livelihoods, displaced residents and exposed long-standing weaknesses in drainage infrastructure and urban planning systems.
She further urged President John Mahama to take decisive action to address the issue, adding: “If he does the right things now, and we know the things that have to be done. Leadership is about taking those hard decisions.”
She also called on him to “redeem himself from the 2015 (June 3rd Disaster) now,” stressing the need for bold leadership to break the cycle of recurring floods.
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