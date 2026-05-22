‘Sukuu’ AI Chatbot set to revolutionise access to educational information

A worrying pattern has emerged regarding school selection and placement into Senior High Schools, which, if not addressed immediately, paints a bleak future for education in Ghana.

This life-changing exercise becomes embroiled in so many doubts and uncertainties causing pupils and parents/guardians undiluted disappointment.

Each year, thousands of students and their families surge forward in a hyperactive quest to find solutions to their problems, creating a sea of frenzy across the country.

The situation arises primarily due to what a leading light in education, Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye, has identified as the “information gap”.

According to Mr Acquaye, Executive Director of the ATDP, the “information gap” is one of the critical gaps that is holding back Ghanaian students, and one that could hinder their potential in a country where 70% of students feel uncertain about their next steps.

Sadly, navigating a complex system like the CSSPS without clear guidance is a daunting mission that a vast majority of students fail to accomplish.

Despite assurances of an improved system by those charged with the responsibility, the challenges simply refuse to go away.

With years of providing worldwide educational opportunities to all and in fidelity to bridging the information gap, Africa Schools Online, rose to the occasion in a bid to save the situation.

To the great relief of all, the EdTech arm of the ATDP has developed Sukuu, which is an integrity-proof system that is being hailed by stakeholders as the next big thing on the educational front.

This AI-powered assistant is set to make a seismic statement in the way quality information about schools is curated, disseminated and managed for the benefit of all.

About Africa Schools Online

Africa Schools Online (ASO) is a comprehensive data hub designed to help every student, parent, and stakeholder make informed school choices.

The days when information about school selection and placement was subcontracted to third parties are now effectively a thing of the past.

Our school-guidance chatbot on WhatsApp, Sukuu, is powered by AI technology and ensures that every student receives personalised advice based on their interests and goals.

Families can compare schools by academic performance, cost, facilities, distance, and other relevant information about schools.

ASO goes beyond just identifying schools; it also allows students and alumni to review their schools on set parameters, providing real-time recommendations and feedback for prospects to make informed decisions.

The Unique Proposition of Sukuu

Sukuu is a school-guidance chatbot on WhatsApp, developed and managed by the EdTech arm of ATDP.

With over 1,000 schools already on the platform, including public, private, international, TVET, and STEM institutions, ASO provides much-needed clarity.

This ground-breaking chatbot provides immediate answers to common parent and student queries without the need to browse the internet.

Sukuu is growing fast. In the next few months, it is expected that 70%–80% of the platform will be completed, expanding to cover over 40,000 schools across Africa.

This decisive victory is for every student, every family, everywhere on the continent.

That is why the ASO invites all stakeholders—data partners, investors, and policymakers—to come alongside us in this mission to improve education.

Ghanaian schools from creche to tertiary will soon be able to claim their schools and verify the data for free.

Sukuu will be demoed at this year's Accra Parent Expo and showcased at the eLearning Africa summit.

The future is here, and it must be fair, data-driven, and focused on creating real opportunities for every African child.

For years, I have spoken and actioned on the critical gaps holding back our students. One of the most persistent is the "Information Gap". Each year, thousands of students and their families face the daunting transition from junior high to senior high, navigating a complex system without clear guidance. In a country where 70% of students feel uncertain about their next steps, we are losing out on immense potential.

That is why I am very proud to share what our Edtech arm at the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) - Ghana has put together. Africa Schools Online (ASO) is a comprehensive data hub designed to help every student, parent, and stakeholder make informed school choices.

With over 1,000 schools already on the platform, including public, private, international, TVET, and STEM institutions, ASO provides much-needed clarity.

Families can compare schools by academic performance, cost, and facilities.

Our school-guidance chatbot on WhatsApp, Sukuu, is powered by AI technology and ensures that every student receives personalised advice based on their interests and goals.

ASO goes beyond just identifying schools; it also allows students and alumni to review their schools on set parameters, providing real-time recommendations and feedback for prospects to make informed decisions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.