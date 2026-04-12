Supreme Court @150: Fanfare meets reflection as nationwide activities roll out

Chairman of Supreme Court@150 Anniversary Planning Committee, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, has outlined an ambitious line-up of activities to mark the Court’s 150th anniversary, describing the milestone as both a celebration and a moment for critical reflection.

Speaking on The Law on JoyNews, he said the anniversary will blend ceremony with meaningful public engagement.

“150 is a landmark, but it’s also a moment for sober reflection… we are going to have a blend of fanfare and then engagement.”

As part of the commemorations, he noted that the judiciary will host a series of symposia and public lectures across key cities, beginning in Cape Coast—the historic birthplace of the Supreme Court.

“We plan to have the first one in Cape Coast in July because it was in Cape Coast that the Supreme Court started. One in Kumasi, one in Accra, so that we spread.”

Beyond academic discussions, the programme will include public legal outreach initiatives aimed at bringing the justice system closer to ordinary citizens.

“We will engage the bar association and law students to go to the markets, educate the people. We will do a number of such engagements.”

Justice Adjei-Frimpong emphasised that the anniversary will also carry an international dimension, with invitations extended to judicial leaders across Africa, adding that Nigeria has promised to come and several others.

The climax of the celebrations, scheduled for July, will feature a high-level gathering of Chief Justices to foster collaboration and shared learning.

In addition to the formal events, lighter activities—including sporting engagements—are expected to add a social touch to the celebrations.

The official launch of the anniversary is set to take place on Thursday, April 16 at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana where a host of distinguished guests, including retired justices, are expected to attend.

Justice Adjei-Frimpong indicated that a comprehensive programme will be unveiled in due course, with a call for public support and participation.

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