Tai Chi Worldwide drops cinematic “MAMACITA” video featuring P4 PRINCE and TYE SINGS

Ghanaian-German musician Tai Chi Worldwide has released the official music video for his latest single “MAMACITA”, marking a new visual chapter in his growing international music career.

The video, which premiered on June 20, 2026, via his official YouTube channel, features collaborations with P4 Prince and TYE SINGS. The project blends Afrobeat rhythms with R&B-inspired melodies, reflecting the artist’s evolving cross-genre sound.

Although detailed production credits were not immediately disclosed, the video has been described by insiders as cinematic, with a strong focus on visual storytelling and contemporary urban aesthetics.

Tai Chi Worldwide, born in Germany and raised in Ghana, has built a musical identity shaped by multiple cultural influences. After returning to Ghana, he immersed himself in the local music scene, developing his skills as a rapper, songwriter, and producer.

He later relocated to the United States in pursuit of wider opportunities, a move that has further influenced his sound and artistic direction. His music often reflects a blend of African rhythm structures with global urban music trends.

As founder of Street Dreams Entertainment, he continues to position himself as an independent creative force focused on producing music with international appeal. “MAMACITA” adds to his growing catalogue of releases aimed at expanding his audience across Africa, Europe, and the United States.

The video is currently available on YouTube, with promotional activity also underway across major social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

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