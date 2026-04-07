Tamale: Alhaji Hussein Fuzak funds construction of 3-storey classroom block at Ambariya Islamic School

The Ambariya Islamic School in Tamale has officially taken delivery of a newly constructed three-storey classroom block, marking a significant milestone in the school’s development.

The facility, adopted along the line and completed by philanthropist Alhaji Hussein Fuzak, was formally handed over on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at a brief but impactful ceremony held on the school’s main campus.

The project, aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions, is expected to ease classroom congestion and provide a more conducive environment for both students and staff. School authorities and community members present at the event expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and transformative.

Speaking at the ceremony, the headteacher of the school highlighted the growing need for infrastructure to match increasing student enrollment, noting that the new building will significantly enhance academic activities.

The contribution by Alhaji Fuzak has been widely praised as a model of private sector involvement in educational development. Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Kambodia, called on other well-to-do individuals to emulate such initiatives, emphasizing that government efforts alone are not sufficient to meet the educational needs of rapidly growing communities.

Left-Alhaji Hussein Fuzak-Business man and philanthropist, (Right) Hon. Alhaji Muhammed Haroon aka. Cambodia- chairman of the occasion and former MP for the then Choggu/Tishigu now Tamale North constituency.

Community leaders also noted that beyond its physical structure, the building represents hope and opportunity for future generations, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in nation-building.

Alhaji Fuzak Yushaw took to the podium to express his excitement and also made a promise to provide a Yutong bus for students of the school, a mini bus for Islamic evangelical services and an AstroTurf for the school.

The event ended with prayers and a renewed commitment from stakeholders to ensure the facility is properly maintained and utilised.

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