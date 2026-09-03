Tanker drivers suspend strike, give gov’t one month to fix deplorable roads

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has suspended its sit-down strike on day two, giving government one month to demonstrate concrete progress towards fixing roads serving key petroleum depots across the country.
The drivers say they will resume loading and normal operations from Friday, September 4, following interventions by the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) and the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).
The suspension follows weeks of escalating pressure from the drivers, who had repeatedly warned of industrial action over what they described as dangerous and deteriorating road conditions.
The Union eventually issued a two-week ultimatum to government to address the situation before commencing the sit-down strike on Wednesday, September 2.
The action affected tanker operations at key loading points, including the Tema industrial area, as drivers protested the condition of roads they use to transport petroleum products across the country.
In its statement, the Union specifically cited the road from the Valco Roundabout in Tema to Kpone Junction, as well as roads within the Takoradi and Buipe depot enclaves, describing them as critical national economic corridors.
The drivers say the deteriorating roads expose them, workers and other road users to serious safety and health risks, despite their critical role in Ghana’s petroleum supply chain and industrial activity.
The Union claims activities facilitated by the roads generate about GH¢300 million in tax revenue for government every week, making the continued neglect of the corridors unacceptable.
Despite calling off the strike, the tanker drivers say their demands remain unchanged, expecting government to take immediate and concrete steps to fast-track the rehabilitation and completion of the affected roads.
The Union has given government a one-month window to demonstrate what it describes as “visible and measurable progress,” warning that failure to meet the expectation could trigger a return to industrial action.
“Should Government fail to demonstrate visible and measurable progress within the one-month period, the Unions will be compelled to resume industrial action, including a prolonged sit-down strike,” the statement said.
The latest development provides temporary relief for petroleum haulage and businesses dependent on the movement of fuel, but leaves government under pressure to act before the one-month deadline expires.
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