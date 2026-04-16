Tano North MCE cuts sod for ultramodern police station at Susuanso

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, Pius Opoku, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultramodern police station at Susuanso to improve security.

Speaking with Adom News after the ceremony, which was attended by the Minister for Ahafo Region, the Ghana Police Service, chiefs, clergy, and others, the MCE said the population of the community is rapidly growing, and the unavailability of a police station has contributed to an increase in crime; therefore, there is a need to provide a befitting police station.

He added that Newmont Gold Ghana is currently operating in the enclave, so security must be strengthened to safeguard workers and ensure a safe environment for both workers and residents.

He indicated that the two-storey project is being funded solely by him with the support of some individuals and is expected to be completed within eight months. This, he said, will ease the burden residents have endured for years, as they currently travel to Yamfo, Tanoso, or Duayaw Nkwanta to report criminal cases—often resulting in delays that allow suspects to escape.

Meanwhile, the Nifahene of Susuanso, Nana Kusi Agyapong, together with the Ahafo Regional Minister, Charity Gardiner, said the presence of a police station will significantly help address the rising crime rate in the area.

According to them, once completed and commissioned, the facility will enable swift police response to criminal activities. They described the project as good news and called for collective support to ensure its completion.

They further noted that the presence of the police station will serve as a deterrent to criminal activities in the community.

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