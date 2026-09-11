Tano South MP supports 300 SHS students with educational supplies

The Member of Parliament for Tano South, Charles Asiedu, has supported 300 Senior High School (SHS) students with educational supplies and financial assistance to ease the cost of their education.

Parents in rural communities across the Tano South Municipality in the Ahafo Region have for years struggled to afford basic items required when their children gain admission to SHS.

The cost of mattresses, scientific calculators, exercise books, and chop boxes, among other items, has placed an additional financial burden on families.

To help address the challenge, Mr Asiedu distributed free SHS prospectus items and financial support to the 300 students.

Each beneficiary received a complete kit comprising a top box, a student mattress, a scientific calculator, and exercise books. The students were also given a token amount to support their transport costs to their respective school campuses.

Charles Brobbey, Head of Supervision at the Tano South Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), said the initiative would encourage beneficiaries to take their education seriously.

“This initiative that we are seeing will go a long way to motivate the students to learn hard, and it also motivates those who are coming to take their education seriously,” he said.

Mr Brobbey described the initiative as a first of its kind in Tano South and commended the MP for his support for education.

A parent whose daughter gained admission with an aggregate seven also welcomed the intervention, saying it would reduce the family’s financial burden.

“My daughter had aggregate seven, and all these were given to her. I'm so happy, and it's going to relieve her burden from buying a lot of things for her boarding school,” she said.

A beneficiary also expressed gratitude for the support and pledged to work hard in school.

“I promise the MP that I will learn hard so that these things will not go waste because I know there is a lot of money to buy such things,” the student said.

The beneficiary added that the intervention would provide financial relief to families by reducing the money they would otherwise spend on essential school items.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.