Tano South MP presents streetlight bulbs to local communities

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Tano South in the Ahafo Region, Charles Akwasi Asiedu, has distributed 200 streetlight bulbs to be shared among communities for improved security.
The MP distributed the bulbs to Assembly Members at a short ceremony at Bechem, and asked them to ensure that their respective local communities benefited from the bulbs.
Speaking at a ceremony, Mr Asiedu said the distribution of the bulbs was devoid of partisan consideration, urging the AMs to also ensure that streetlights in their respective communities were improved.
The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, commended the MP for the bulbs and cautioned the Assembly Members against the temptation of selling the bulbs to the community members.
He said the Assembly would also monitor to ensure that those bulbs were fixed and to enhance the lighting systems in the communities.
Mr Frimpong warned that any Assembly Member who might divert the bulbs would be sanctioned accordingly and expressed the hope that he was confident that none of them would use the bulbs for other purposes.
The Krotrihene (sub-chief) of Techimantia Nana Ampong Koranmanteg III, advised the Assembly Members to engage the community members regularly, listen, and help identify and address their emerging development needs.
The Assembly Member for the Bechem Adekyem Electoral Area, Joe Appiah, also thanked the MP and the MCE for their support in improving security in the localities and pledged the Assembly Members' dedication to working together with them to bring the development of the municipality to the next level.
Latest Stories
-
FIAC 2026 Africa Conference focuses on climate, smart and future-ready infrastructure
1 minute
-
Court rejects Adu-Boahene’s bid to tender emails and pension receipts in NSB trial
1 minute
-
GES warns teachers, invigilators against exam malpractice as 2026 WASSCE begins
2 minutes
-
Vancancy – Warehouse Manager with Kinapharma
5 minutes
-
South African Mayor stands down on foreign shop closures amid diplomatic push
11 minutes
-
Executive chairman of Jospong Group addresses delegates at Africa Forward Summit in Kenya
13 minutes
-
6 new Mpox cases, recorded in Ghana, total confirmed infections now 1,070 since outbreak
15 minutes
-
Oscar Naasei makes strong case ahead of Black Stars World Cup audition
18 minutes
-
May 9 Stadium Disaster: 25th Anniversary (Photos)
19 minutes
-
Prof. Joshua Yindenaba Abor ranked No. 1 scientist in Economics and Finance in Ghana for the 2026 Research.com rankings
21 minutes
-
Ghana card errors delaying ‘No-Fees-Stress’ refunds for some students – SLTF
22 minutes
-
GCB Bank donates GH¢5 million to Black Stars ahead of World Cup
25 minutes
-
Police rescue two children in child trafficking case, search for missing 5-year-old continues
30 minutes
-
MIIF leads effort to strengthen mineral royalty monitoring
40 minutes
-
Court convicts 12 more sanitation offenders in Kumasi
41 minutes