Teacher found dead after days of absence at Oda SHS

Audio By Carbonatix
A 58-year-old teacher of Oda Senior High School (ODASCO) has been found dead in his room at the school’s teachers’ bungalow in Akyem Oda.
The deceased, identified as Okyere Asamoah, was discovered after colleagues raised concerns over his absence from school for several days. Their checks led to the discovery of his lifeless body in his residence on campus.
The incident has left both staff and students of the school in shock, as the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.
The police have since taken custody of the body and transported it for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Authorities say investigations are ongoing.
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