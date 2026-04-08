Telcos and regulators are failing Ghana on Mobile Money fraud

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

Mobile money fraud in Ghana is no longer a mystery. It is organised, repeatable, and traceable. Yet the systems that should stop it appear weak or unwilling to act.

Let’s ask the simplest question: how do fraudsters get paid?

Money does not disappear. It moves and ends up somewhere, usually in a merchant wallet where it is quickly withdrawn as cash. That moment, the cash-out point, is the weakest link in the entire system.

And yet, shockingly, people can withdraw cash without proper identification.

This should not happen.

In any serious system, no one should be allowed to withdraw cash from a mobile money merchant without showing valid ID. Every withdrawal should be linked to a verified identity. That simple step would immediately make fraud harder, riskier, and traceable.

So why is it not enforced?

Because enforcement is weak, and in some cases, there is clear indifference. Some merchants ignore ID checks to speed up transactions. Others simply do not care. But without ID at cash-out, the system is effectively allowing stolen money to be converted into anonymous cash.

That is an open door for fraud.

A proper forensic and IT-based system would already be doing more:

Tracking reported fraud numbers across all networks

Flagging merchants who receive repeated suspicious payments

Identifying patterns such as rapid inflows and withdrawals

Linking accounts through shared IDs, devices, or SIM activity

This is basic data work. The telcos have the data. The banks see the flows. The regulators have the authority.

So what is missing?

Action.

Mobile money fraud cannot thrive without exit points. Those exit points are merchants. If certain merchants are repeatedly receiving stolen funds, they should be flagged, frozen, and investigated in real time.

Telcos must be held accountable. They control SIM registration and transaction data. They can detect fraud patterns quickly, yet the response remains limited to public warnings.

Regulators must also take responsibility by enforcing strict ID requirements at cash-out, building a shared national fraud database, and sanctioning institutions that fail to act.

The solution is simple: enforce ID, track patterns, and act quickly.

Mobile money fraud is not succeeding because criminals are smarter. It is succeeding because those responsible for stopping it are not doing enough.

And every stolen cedi tells the same story: the system saw it, and let it happen.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.