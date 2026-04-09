An open letter to telcos, regulators and security agencies on mobile money fraud in Ghana

Dear Sirs,

Before Ghana embarks on another nationwide SIM re-registration exercise, we must ask a simple question: are we addressing the real problem of mobile money fraud?

Mobile money fraud is no longer an occasional inconvenience. It has become a sustained assault on ordinary Ghanaians, particularly the aged, the vulnerable, and the less digitally literate. People are losing their life savings in minutes. Some never recover.

Yet, despite the scale and frequency of these incidents, the response from telcos, regulators and the state has been largely passive, fragmented, and inadequate.

There are immediate, practical, and far less expensive measures that can be implemented now.

First, audit the merchants.

Mobile money merchants are the final exit point for stolen funds. It is no longer acceptable to treat them as passive actors.

Every merchant should be electronically profiled and audited. Their transaction histories and call records must be analysed to detect repeated or suspicious interactions with known fraud numbers. Where patterns exist, swift sanctions must follow.

Second, enforce ID verification before cash-out.

Banks do not release cash without identification. Why should mobile money be different? A mandatory ID requirement before any cash withdrawal will introduce a critical layer of accountability and deterrence.

Third, establish full traceability of stolen funds.

Fraudulent transactions must not disappear into the system without consequence. There should be a clear, coordinated framework to track, flag, and freeze suspicious transfers in real time. This is not beyond our technical capabilities. It is a matter of will and coordination.

Fourth, integrate telecom intelligence with enforcement

Telcos have the data. Regulators have the mandate. Security agencies have the authority. What is missing is decisive integration. Suspicious numbers, merchant activity, and transaction flows must be continuously matched and monitored.

It must also be said that the seeming inaction may, in part, stem from a dangerous misjudgment: that many of these fraud cases involve “small amounts” and are therefore not urgent. But what appears small on paper may be everything to the victim.

For a pensioner, a market woman, or a struggling worker, that amount could be the only money available to pay for medicine, transport, food, or an emergency. In some cases, it is the difference between survival and disaster.

Above all, we need a visible, national-scale clampdown on mobile money fraud, immediate, coordinated, and unmistakable. The current quiet, reactive posture is emboldening criminals. There must be decisive action that sends a clear message across the country that the system is no longer porous and that complicity, whether by negligence or design, will be met with consequences.

The uncomfortable truth is this: fraud at this scale does not thrive without weak controls and, in some cases, questionable collaboration within the system. Ignoring this reality only emboldens perpetrators.

Ghanaians deserve better. They deserve a system that protects them, not one that reacts after the damage is done.

We cannot continue to watch the poor being systematically exploited while institutions debate processes and defer action. The solutions are clear, practical, and within reach.

What is required now is urgency, accountability, and the courage to act.

Yours faithfully,

Kwame Sowu

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.