Monetise Idiocy In Ghana

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

London quietly raises over £1 billion a year from parking, traffic, and local enforcement. Hundreds of millions in surplus. Not from oil. Not from aid. From discipline.

Every illegal park, every reckless turn, every blocked lane is priced. Paid. Recorded. Enforced. No drama. No negotiation. Just systems.

Now look at us.

We have free indiscipline. You can park anywhere, block roads, dump rubbish, pooh anywhere, ignore basic rules and walk away. No consequence. No record. No cost.

And we wonder why there is chaos.

Here is the real insult.

We have thousands of unemployed youth, yet no structured enforcement system. No disciplined corps managing parking. No serious sanitation enforcement teams. No data-driven ticketing system. Nothing.

So we keep two problems alive at once: Unemployment and Disorder.

That is not misfortune. That is foolishness.

This is the simplest reform in Ghana.

Recruit and train youth into local enforcement units. Equip them with handheld devices. Standardise fines. Remove discretion. Digitise everything. Pay them from the system they enforce.

Let bad behaviour fund order.

You block a road, you pay.

You dump waste, you pay.

You violate zoning, you pay.

No insults. No arguments. Just payment.

This is not cruelty. It is structure.

London did not eliminate bad behaviour. It monetised it. Then used the proceeds to fund better systems.

We are doing the opposite. We subsidise indiscipline and pay for the consequences through congestion, flooding, filth, and lost productivity.

Enough.

If a city can generate hundreds of millions by enforcing simple rules, then our failure is not poverty. It is tolerance for nonsense.

Monetise the idiocy.

Create the jobs.

Restore the order.

Or keep managing chaos for free.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.