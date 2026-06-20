Football

Ten-man Paraguay send Türkiye crashing out

Source: FIFA  
  20 June 2026 6:57am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

With both nations coming off first-up defeats, a response was needed in this San Francisco showdown and it took Paraguay just 64 seconds to find one.

Andres Cubas pinched possession and passed to Julio Enciso, who then released Matias Galarza to unleash a left-footed effort through the legs of Merih Demiral and past a diving Ugurcan Cakir.

Mert Muldur smacked a header off bar and post as Türkiye pushed forward in search of a leveller before tensions boiled over in additional time.

That saw Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron become the first player sent off at the tournament under new laws that prohibit players from covering their mouth during a confrontational situation.

With Gustavo Alfaro’s side a goal up but a man down, the second half dynamic was very much Türkiye attack against Paraguay defence.

Wave after wave of Turkish forays came and went; Hakan Calhanoglu sending a volley wide, Deniz Gul likewise with a close-range header and even the usually reliable radar of Kenan Yildiz was off.

The win re-ignites Paraguay’s campaign ahead of a group-closing showdown with Australia on 25 June, while Türkiye are now eliminated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group