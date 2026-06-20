Ten-man Paraguay send Türkiye crashing out

Audio By Carbonatix
With both nations coming off first-up defeats, a response was needed in this San Francisco showdown and it took Paraguay just 64 seconds to find one.
Andres Cubas pinched possession and passed to Julio Enciso, who then released Matias Galarza to unleash a left-footed effort through the legs of Merih Demiral and past a diving Ugurcan Cakir.
Mert Muldur smacked a header off bar and post as Türkiye pushed forward in search of a leveller before tensions boiled over in additional time.
That saw Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron become the first player sent off at the tournament under new laws that prohibit players from covering their mouth during a confrontational situation.
With Gustavo Alfaro’s side a goal up but a man down, the second half dynamic was very much Türkiye attack against Paraguay defence.
Wave after wave of Turkish forays came and went; Hakan Calhanoglu sending a volley wide, Deniz Gul likewise with a close-range header and even the usually reliable radar of Kenan Yildiz was off.
The win re-ignites Paraguay’s campaign ahead of a group-closing showdown with Australia on 25 June, while Türkiye are now eliminated.
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