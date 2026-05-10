Tension rises at Central Tongu District assembly over alleged security threat 

Tension briefly gripped the Central Tongu District Assembly in the Volta Region after a young man allegedly attempted to gain access to the DCE while carrying a knife and pepper spray in his bag.

The suspect, identified as Kwame Hlordzi, a native of Mafi Adidome, reportedly visited the Assembly premises on Thursday at about 1500 hours, claiming he wanted to meet Addison Dodzi Mornyuie on official grounds.

Sources at the Assembly said routine security checks conducted by the DCE’s special aide uncovered a knife and pepper spray concealed in the suspect’s bag before he could gain access to the DCE’s office.

The discovery reportedly raised immediate security concerns, prompting the aide to deny the suspect’s access to the District Chief Executive.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the situation subsequently became tense when the suspect allegedly drew the knife and threatened the special aide during a confrontation.

Assembly staff and some workers within the vicinity swiftly intervened to restrain the suspect and prevent the situation from escalating into violence.

The suspect was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

No injuries were recorded during the incident.

Police sources said investigations were underway to establish the motive behind the suspect’s actions and determine any possible security implications surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, security at the Central Tongu District Assembly has reportedly been tightened, with residents urged to remain calm and allow the police to carry out their investigations.

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