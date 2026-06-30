Texas Tech University PhD student advocates ethical AI governance at Graduate research competition

Audio By Carbonatix
A PhD student at Texas Tech University, Mr Jeffery Acheampong Adu, has called for greater attention to ethical artificial intelligence (AI) governance and human oversight in the development and deployment of emerging AI technologies.
Presenting his research during the 2026 Graduate School Poster Competition at Texas Tech University, Adu highlighted the important role media narratives play in shaping public understanding of artificial intelligence and its governance.
His study, titled “A Comparative Multimodal Analysis of AI Governance Frames on The Economist and TIME Magazine Covers (2018–2025),” examined how two of the world’s most influential news magazines portrayed AI governance through cover imagery, headlines, typography, and other visual elements.
According to Mr Adu, media representations of AI are not merely reflections of technological developments but actively influence how societies understand issues such as regulation, accountability, surveillance, innovation, and public trust.
The research found that TIME Magazine generally framed AI as a visible, transformative force that can be guided through leadership and strategic direction, while The Economist more frequently emphasised ethical uncertainty, surveillance concerns, institutional oversight, and democratic protection.
Adu noted that artificial intelligence governance should not be viewed solely as a technical issue but as a broader social and ethical challenge requiring meaningful human involvement in decision-making processes.
He stressed the importance of maintaining humans in the loop of AI systems to ensure accountability, transparency, and responsible use of emerging technologies. He further argued that ethical governance frameworks will be essential as AI continues to influence workplaces and everyday life.
The study contributes to ongoing discussions about AI ethics and governance by demonstrating how media institutions shape public perceptions of technological futures and the policies needed to govern them responsibly.
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