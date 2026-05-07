The ‘Only Way Is Essex’ star Jake Hall dies aged 35

The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died in Spain at the age of 35.

The former model and fashion designer, who rose to fame on the reality TV show in 2015, died from head injuries at a villa in Majorca, according to the Sun.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

The Spanish Civil Guard told BBC News it was investigating the incident, which it said "appears to be an accidental death".

The Civil Guard said the incident happened in Santa Margarita, Majorca, on Wednesday, and they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Earlier this week, Hall posted family pictures and insights from his trip on Instagram, and has recently been showing his work as an artist.

Hall is survived by his daughter, River, with Ladies of London and former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri.

A statement from Beqiri's talent agent said: "At this time, Misse's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

"The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately."

'Such a sweet soul'

He became a regular on The Only Way Is Essex after joining the cast as a friend of Vas J Morgan, and was the ex-partner of co-star Chloe Lewis.

The Only Way Is Essex paid tribute in a statement, saying: "Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news."

Georgia Harrison, who featured on the ITV show as well as Love Island, wrote: "RIP Jake my heart's breaking for everyone close to you today and your amazing family."

Author Roxie Nafousi also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: "Jake :( you were such a sweet soul, I always loved our catch ups.

"I know things weren't always easy for you but you never gave up and you really loved your little girl more than anything in the world. This is so devastating. Keep dancing up in heaven. Rest in peace."

Blue singer Anthony Costa posted: "So sad. What a lovely bloke you were mate R.I.P."

Celebrity DJ Fat Tony paid tribute to him, writing on Instagram: "Devastating news we Love you @jakehall such an awful loss to the world you beautiful man x."

Originally from east London, Hall's family moved to Majorca when he was a child. "That's where there were happy times growing up," he said.

He launched his first fashion business in his garage in 2012 when he was 21, and his Prévu label was worn by celebrities like Stormzy and Bella Hadid.

The brand was sold to JD Sports in 2021 and acquired by Frasers Group in 2022, but went into administration in 2023.

"I went through a tough, tough experience losing that business that I had built for seven years from my own garage. I had put my heart and soul into something and, one day, it got taken away from me," he said.

He set up a new fashion brand, By Jake Hall, with the designs inspired by the Spanish island. "I get a lot of get a lot of inspiration from Majorca: the off-whites, the sand colours, the navy of the sea - it all brought back fond memories and got me out of a really dark place," he told fashion business outlet Drapers.

By Jake Hall went into liquidation last year and those business troubles, and his young daughter's encouragement, led him to explore another side of his talents as an artist.

"I was constantly waking up in the night, I couldn't sleep and then, one day, we moved to Spain and my daughter said to me, 'Daddy, let's draw.' It took me out of that zone, that dark place. My daughter took me out of that place by simply doodling and drawing."

He started creating colourful paintings, and unveiled his first sculpture in Majorca last month.

Hall also used to play non-league football for Boston United, Grays Athletic, Bromley and Billericay.

On the club's official X account, Boston United posted: "RIP Jake... You were only with us a short time, but your presence shone the spotlight on the club.

"We will always remember that goal against Tamworth. Our thoughts go out to your family and friends."

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