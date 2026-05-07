Audio By Carbonatix
A government-appointed committee investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has concluded that he died from medical neglect and denial of emergency care after being turned away by three major hospitals in Accra.
The report, found serious failures in emergency response and patient management at the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
According to the committee chaired by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, Amissah, an engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited, was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on 6 February 2026.
He was transported by the National Ambulance Service to several hospitals but reportedly failed to receive timely stabilisation and treatment despite arriving alive at each facility.
The committee stated that all three hospitals failed to properly triage and initiate emergency interventions, contributing significantly to his death.
Below is the full report:
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Youth Federation condemns xenophobic onslaught in South Africa
8 minutes
-
Masai Ujiri, Giants of Africa unite African Diaspora in Toronto
45 minutes
-
NDC accuses NPP of spreading falsehoods about GoldBod operations to undermine public trust
54 minutes
-
Dr Ofori Sarpong donates state-of-the-art facility to PRESEC
57 minutes
-
Women. Power. Politics. The Oldest Unpaid Job in the World (Issue 2)
1 hour
-
NDC denies diverting cocoa funds for presidential aircraft purchase, calls claim false
1 hour
-
Full Report: Probe Committee Report on Charles Amissah’s death
1 hour
-
Photos: Veep joins stakeholders at 3i Africa Summit to advance Africa’s digital integration
1 hour
-
Charles Amissah’s death: Committee report should serve as a warning to health workers—Doctor
1 hour
-
Think the weather forecast is unreliable?: Here is why
2 hours
-
Women’s Development Bank to offer low-interest credit for female entrepreneurs – Trade Minister
2 hours
-
UK immigration officer among two men guilty of working for Chinese intelligence
2 hours
-
Fears of renewed Gaza war as Hamas disarmament talks stall
2 hours
-
Israeli military investigates soldier’s act against Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon
2 hours
-
Major rail disruption expected in southern England until end of day
2 hours