Health | National | Press Release

Full Report: Probe Committee Report on Charles Amissah’s death

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  7 May 2026 3:58pm
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A government-appointed committee investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has concluded that he died from medical neglect and denial of emergency care after being turned away by three major hospitals in Accra.

The report, found serious failures in emergency response and patient management at the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to the committee chaired by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, Amissah, an engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited, was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on 6 February 2026.

He was transported by the National Ambulance Service to several hospitals but reportedly failed to receive timely stabilisation and treatment despite arriving alive at each facility.

The committee stated that all three hospitals failed to properly triage and initiate emergency interventions, contributing significantly to his death.

Below is the full report:

Presentation_Inv Cttee on Death of Charles Amissah_April 2026_Final07042026Download

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