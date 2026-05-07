Charles Amissah’s death: Committee report should serve as a warning to health workers—Doctor

Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, says the findings of the investigative report into the death of engineer Charles Amissah should serve as a warning to health professionals to uphold ethical standards in their work.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, May 7, Dr. Nawaane noted that the latest report went further than previous ones by naming individuals believed to be involved, rather than focusing solely on institutions.

“In previous reports, we only mentioned the hospital and reviewed their work. But this time, they have mentioned some individuals,” he said.

He added that the Health Minister has directed the Chief Director of the Ministry to refer the matter to the Medical and Dental Council and relevant health institutions for disciplinary action where necessary.

According to him, the development should caution health workers to be more careful in the discharge of their duties, especially in the era of social media.

“This matter is not something we want to go about lightly in this social media era. Before you know it, a video or voice recording will come out to incriminate you,” he warned.

Dr. Nawaane stressed that health professionals must adhere strictly to ethical standards in their practice.

“This should serve as a warning to health professionals to change their conduct going forward. If you think you don’t want to be a health professional, you can resign. But as long as you are in the profession, you must work according to the ethics,” he said.

The comments come amid renewed calls for reforms in Ghana’s emergency healthcare system, particularly regarding timely access to critical care for accident victims.

Charles Amissah died on February 6, following a hit-and-run incident at the Circle Overpass. He was reportedly denied admission at multiple health facilities before passing away.

Presenting the findings, the committee’s Chairman, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, stated that Amissah died from severe blood loss resulting from a deep upper arm injury that damaged major blood vessels.

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