Israeli military investigates soldier’s act against Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon

Israel's military has said it investigating an Israeli soldier who was photographed smoking and placing another cigarette on the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in occupied southern Lebanon.

The picture was taken in the Christian village of Debel, where another soldier was photographed last month hitting a statue of Jesus on a cross in the face with a sledgehammer.

The military said it viewed the incident with "utmost severity" and that the conduct of the soldier "completely deviates from the values expected of its personnel".

The head of Debel's congregation, Father Fadi Felfeli, told the BBC: "Honestly, this issue really provoked us, especially after the apology regarding the cross."

"It also shows that there are individuals within the [Israeli] army that lack ethics and values and are bigoted. This reflects a great deal of fanaticism."

Father Felfeli said he had confirmed that the Virgin Mary statue was still intact and not broken, but he called such actions "unethical".

"They reflect extremism and intolerance that should not exist, especially toward a village that values peace and neutrality and is not involved in the war."

The act was also condemned as "disrespectful and outrageous behaviour" by the Roman Catholic Church's representative in the Holy Land.

"We call on the Israeli government and the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] to act and send a clear message that such behaviour is unacceptable, must not happen again, and that the case be handled with the utmost seriousness," the Custodia Terrae Sanctae told Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

IDF spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the photograph was taken several weeks ago and that "command measures" would be taken against the soldier in accordance with the findings of its investigation.

"The IDF respects freedom of religion and worship, as well as holy sites and religious symbols of all religions and communities," he added.

The soldier who hit the statue of Jesus and another who photographed the act were given 30 days in military prison following international condemnation.

Thousands of Israeli troops continue to occupy a wide area of southern Lebanon after a US-brokered ceasefire deal came into force between Israel and Lebanon on 16 April.

The ceasefire has failed to stop the war between Israel and the Shia Muslim armed group Hezbollah, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Israeli strikes have continued every day in southern Lebanon, with more than 120 people killed in the past week, including civilians, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Hezbollah has meanwhile been attacking Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and also northern Israel with rockets, drones and mortars.

On Wednesday night, an Israeli air strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire began.

The IDF said the attack in Dahieh killed the commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Ahmed Ali Balout. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

At least 2,715 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war began on 2 March, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Israeli authorities have said that 17 soldiers and one civilian have been killed in southern Lebanon, along with two civilians in northern Israel.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.