‘They took their chance; we didn’t’ — Jerome Opoku reflects on Ghana’s World Cup exit

Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku has attributed Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup to the team's inability to convert scoring opportunities, saying fine margins ultimately separated the Black Stars from Colombia.

Ghana's hopes of progressing ended after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia, with the South Americans capitalising on one of their few clear openings to secure victory and book their place in the next round.

Reflecting on the outcome, Opoku said the match was decided by the smallest details, with Colombia proving more clinical in front of goal.

"I'll just say the little details of the game. They (Colombia) took their chance. We had a couple of chances. We didn't take ours, and they won the game. So, that's really it."

The defender acknowledged that the Black Stars entered the contest with the sole objective of defeating Colombia to keep their World Cup ambitions alive but admitted the team fell short of its target.

"The game plan was to win against Colombia. We didn’t, so congratulations to Colombia."

Ghana matched Colombia for long periods of the encounter and created promising attacking moments but failed to hit the target or convert them into goals, while the South Americans made the most of their decisive opportunity to claim victory.

The result ended Ghana's World Cup journey, with the Black Stars exiting the tournament after a spirited campaign that showed signs of promise under newly appointed head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Despite the disappointment, Opoku's assessment echoed the view of several members of the Ghana camp that the outcome hinged on efficiency in front of goal rather than a significant difference in overall performance, as the Black Stars now turn their attention to rebuilding ahead of future international competitions.

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