Thomas Partey’s visa saga a major distraction ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener – Berekum West MP

Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere Duah, has expressed deep disappointment over the growing attention surrounding Thomas Partey's visa troubles, describing the situation as an unfortunate distraction at a critical moment for Ghana's national team ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars are set to begin their quest for a successful run at the global tournament when they face Panama on Wednesday, June 17, in Toronto, Canada.

However, preparations for the crucial opener have been overshadowed by the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey, who is set to miss the match after reportedly being denied entry into Canada.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Wednesday, June 17, Mr Kyere Duah lamented that discussions surrounding Partey's immigration difficulties had eclipsed conversations about the team's preparations, tactics and the wave of support being shown to the squad.

"I am very sad this morning. Instead of talking about tactics, talking about goodwill messages, talking about that beautiful message from the Vice-President last night when she met the team and the way she rallied the players, Partey's issue has become the distraction and is attracting more media attention than the preparation of the team itself," he said.

"That is why I am very sad about the situation."

The legislator noted that the development should serve as an important lesson to travellers and public officials alike regarding the need for consistency and accuracy when completing visa and immigration documentation.

"What I want to say is that this is a lesson to all of us. When you are filling out these forms, there are a number of questions. For instance, for the United States, there are forms where you even have to provide the date of birth of your father," he explained.

"Whatever information you provide, you should be consistent with it. These are some of the most important things authorities look at during applications. When there is any semblance of deception, it raises red flags."

Mr Kyere Duah acknowledged that the matter had become public knowledge and stressed the need for the nation to move forward and focus on the team's immediate objectives.

"So Partey's issue is no secret. Everybody knows. It is a sad day that he is not part of the team," he said.

Despite Partey's absence, the Berekum West MP remains optimistic about Ghana's chances against Panama, insisting that the Black Stars possess enough quality within their ranks to cope without one of their most experienced players.

"I still think that in his absence, there are equally competent replacements in the team. Let us rally behind the team and put Partey's issue in the freezer. After this match, we will look at the way forward," he added.

The controversy comes at a time when Ghana is seeking to make a strong statement on the world stage.

The Black Stars arrived in Canada amid high expectations from supporters back home, with government officials and football stakeholders urging unity and support for the squad.

As kick-off approaches in Toronto, attention will now turn to whether Ghana can put the off-field distraction behind them and secure a positive result against Panama in their opening fixture.

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