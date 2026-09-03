Thousands flood Kumasi streets to give Asantehene rousing welcome from USA

Audio By Carbonatix
Thousands of residents have poured onto the principal streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti region to give the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a rousing welcome following his return from the United States of America.
The streets were filled with excitement as residents, many dressed in the traditional Asante colours, waved flags and cheered to express their joy and pride in the return of the revered monarch.
Security personnel were deployed across the metropolis to manage traffic and ensure a smooth procession, allowing the Asantehene to move freely through the principal streets of Kumasi.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was received at the airport by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council, together with the Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori Boadi Agyemang, before embarking on his tour through the city.
The Asantehene travelled to the United States for a series of high-profile engagements and important events, which culminated in his participation in the Akwasidae celebration.
The return of the Asantehene has generated excitement among residents, with many describing his return as a moment of pride for the Asante Kingdom.
Some residents who spoke to Adom News expressed their joy and pride at welcoming Otumfuo back home after his engagements in the United States.
The colourful reception has turned parts of Kumasi into a scene of celebration, with residents lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the Asantehene as he makes his way through the city.
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