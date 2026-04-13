Today’s front pages: Monday, April 13, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Prudential Bank urges suppliers to embrace efficiency, ethics and trust at 2026 Conference
9 minutes
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Police begin manhunt for killers of Berekum Chelsea player after highway attack
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85% of Ghanaians dissatisfied with government’s LGBTQ+ stance – APL poll
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The infrastructure decision every growing business in Africa will face
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Police launch manhunt after armed robbers kill Berekum Chelsea player on highway
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Oscar Naasei earns high rating as Granada edge Cultural Leonesa
29 minutes
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LGBTQ+ bill likely to influence 2028 vote, majority of Ghanaians indicate – APL survey
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30 face prosecution as Kwadaso assembly intensifies sanitation crackdown
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Ghana Gas denies wrongdoing over insurance switch, insists process was lawful
48 minutes
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Minority mourns Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong after fatal robbery attack
51 minutes
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Gone too soon: Top facts about Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong
58 minutes
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Oil, war and the limits of monetary policy
1 hour
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GFA calls for justice after death of Berekum Chelsea forward Frimpong
1 hour
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Finance Minister leads Ghana’s delegation to 2026 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
1 hour
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Today’s front pages: Monday, April 13, 2026
1 hour