Too much power at the top — Anti-corruption crusader calls for decentralisation of presidential authority

Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, Chief Crusader of Crusaders Against Corruption, has renewed calls for a national conversation on the concentration of power in the Presidency, insisting that Ghana must urgently decentralise executive authority as provided for in the 1992 Constitution.

He argued that the current constitutional arrangement grants the President excessive powers that weaken checks and balances, undermine institutions and contribute to corruption.

According to him, Ghana’s democratic progress depends on dispersing power across independent bodies rather than concentrating it in a single office.

Wilson Jnr said the way forward is to revisit the work of the Constitutional Review Commission and urged Ghanaians to demand the release and full implementation of its report. He stressed the need to clarify whether executive powers under the Constitution can be reformed in practice to strengthen transparency and institutional independence.

“This is not about politics. It is about the future of our governance system,” he said. “If we are serious about fighting corruption and building strong institutions, then we cannot continue with a system where one office holds the power to appoint, influence, and control nearly every arm of government.”

He maintained that decentralising presidential powers would strengthen state institutions, reduce political interference and improve public trust in governance. Wilson Jnr called on civil society organisations, religious bodies, traditional leaders and the general public to support the push for reforms as a national priority.

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