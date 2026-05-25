Toyota Ghana unveils all-new RAV4 Hybrid to drive sustainable mobility

Toyota Ghana by TTMG has unveiled the all-new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Ghana, marking another significant step in the company’s commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

The launch event, held at the company’s showroom on the Tema Motorway, brought together automobile enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, and members of the media to witness the unveiling of Toyota’s latest hybrid SUV.

Speaking at the event, Head of Sales at Toyota Ghana by TTMG, Andrew Lamte highlighted the exceptional features of the vehicle, particularly the advantages of its hybrid technology.

According to him, the hybrid system eliminates concerns about external charging during long-distance journeys, as the vehicle is capable of charging itself while in motion.

“So as we explained in the presentation, if for instance you are moving from here to Tamale, you don’t need to think about a place to charge the vehicle. The vehicle is charged by the internal combustion engine that is already in the vehicle,” he stated.

He further explained that the SUV is equipped with regenerative braking technology, which enables the battery to recharge whenever the driver brakes or decelerates.

“In a normal vehicle, when you are braking, you are wasting the energy. But with this system, when you are braking, you are getting the energy back into the battery and storing it for use in moving the vehicle,” he added.

Managing Director of Toyota Ghana by TTMG, Takish Watanabe described the RAV4 as one of Toyota’s most accepted and best-selling models globally.

He revealed that more than 15 million units of the RAV4 have been sold worldwide, emphasizing the trust users across different markets have placed in the brand over the years.

“The RAV4 is one of the most selling and accepted models globally. We have so far sold over 15 million units of RAV4 globally, and that signifies that RAV4 is trusted by different types of users in many parts of the world, and Ghana is absolutely no exception,” he said.

Mr. Watanabe also expressed confidence that the hybrid version of the SUV would resonate strongly with the Ghanaian market.

“We believe RAV4 is the vehicle for Ghana,” he noted.

The introduction of the all-new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is expected to strengthen Toyota’s competitiveness within Ghana’s growing SUV market while promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation alternatives in the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.