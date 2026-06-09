Transport Minister launches Safety Water Guards, life jacket initiative for inland waterways

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has officially commissioned Safety Water Guards and launched the Life Jacket for Safety and Livelihood Initiative as part of efforts to improve safety on Ghana's inland waterways and protect lives.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said the initiative forms part of the government's commitment to reducing accidents on water bodies and ensuring the safety of commuters and fishing communities.

"We want, on behalf of His Excellency the President, to officially commission the Safety Water Guards and launch the Life Jacket for Safety and Livelihood Initiative today," he said.

Mr Nikpe noted that the intervention is not intended to inconvenience water users but rather to safeguard lives and promote responsible use of inland waterways.

He described the initiative as a critical step towards strengthening water transport safety and preserving livelihoods that depend on rivers, lakes and other water bodies.

"This is how we want to protect lives, this is how we want to secure our livelihoods, and this is how we want Ghanaians to ensure that they respect all safety policies," he stated.

Mr Nikpe also called on the public to comply with directives from the Ministry of Transport and its regulatory agencies, particularly the Ghana Maritime Authority, to help reduce preventable accidents on the country's waterways.

According to him, government remains committed to implementing measures that will make water transportation safer and contribute to national development.

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