Trump announces US Navy reinstating Iran blockade, proclaims 20% cargo reimbursement

Audio By Carbonatix
President Trump announced Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is “OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran” after US strikes pummeled regime forces over the weekend to restore international shipping through the critical oil chokepoint.
“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” he added.
“The process and formation will begin immediately.”
US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Sunday that American forces hit dozens of Iranian targets, including missile and drone capabilities as well as small boats, coastal radar sites and Tehran’s air-defense systems.
A US naval blockade had been imposed earlier in the conflict but withdrawn ahead of the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding with Iran in mid-June.
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